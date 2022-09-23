GROTON — Stonington High's Delaney Reck won two individual events and was a member of a winning relay team to help the Fitch High co-op girls swim team to an 88-65 victory over E.O. Smith in a nonleague meet Friday at the UConn Avery Point pool.
Reck placed first in the 200 individual medley in 2:22:80 and in the 100 freestyle (56.73). She was a member of the 200 medley relay team, which won in 2:00.38.
Stonington's Addison Fulling took first in 500 free (5:35.09) and was also part of the winning 200 medley relay team.
Stonington's Evie Conley also won an event, the 200 free, in 2:33.69.
The co-op team, which is comprised of swimmers from Fitch, Stonington, New London and Wheeler, next hosts East Lyme on Tuesday at 3:45 p.m. at Avery Point.
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.