STONINGTON — Over the last few seasons of the Fitch-Stonington girls co-op swimming team's existence, Stonington High swimmers have not only contributed to the team's success, they have emerged as some of the best in the ECC, if not the state.
Stonington senior Delaney Reck didn't rest on her laurels when she was named ECC Swimmer of the Meet in early November. She went on to become Class L All-State and later stand on the podium at the State Open after a sixth-place finish in the 100 backstroke (59.21).
At the Class L meet, Reck was second in the 50 freestyle and third in the 100 backstroke (59.28). She also qualified for the State Open as a member of the 200 and 400 freestyle relays and was 10th in the Open 50 freestyle.
It marked the second straight season that Reck made Class L All-State for coach Alison Colussi.
"It was a standout senior year with Delaney recording lifetime bests in her events," Colussi said. "She was mentally strong the entire season. Her focus and dedication is what led her to such success."
If Reck peaked as a senior, Stonington's Addison Fulling showed similar promise with a breakout sophomore season. Fulling placed fifth in the Class L 200 freestyle and 100 freestyle with personal best times. She also joined Reck on the 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams that made the State Open.
"Addison showed significant growth in her postseason performance over last year," Colussi said. "She performed very well for a sophomore."
Fitch-Stonington finished second in the ECC championships behind East Lyme. Reck was named Swimmer of the Meet after winning the 50 free and 100 backstroke (59.86) events, thus earning ECC first-team honors. Fulling also garnered an ECC first-team selection with firsts in the 200 individual medley (2:21.50) and 500 freestyle (5:35:50).
Stonington's Jai-Lynn Wheeler joined her talented teammates as an ECC first-team pick after winning the 100 freestyle (57.34) at the conference meet. Wheeler was also second in the 200 freestyle (2:05.47). She went on to finish 19th in the Class L 100 freestyle and qualified for the State Open in the 400 free relay.
