HIGGANUM, Conn. — Delaney Reck and Addison Fulling each won a race as the Fitch co-op girls swim team beat Haddam-Killingworth, 90-69, on Tuesday.
Reck was first in the 50 freestyle (25.52), while Fulling won the 200 freestyle (2:05.70). They are both Stonington High students.
Reck was also on the winning 200 medley relay team (2:02.64). Fulling was on the winning 200 freestyle relay (1:54.71).
The co-op team (7-0), which is comprised of swimmers from Fitch, Stonington, New London and Wheeler, next hosts Ledyard on Friday at 3:45 p.m. at UConn Avery Point.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.