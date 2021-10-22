GROTON — Delaney Reck won two individual races and was part of a winning relay team, but the Fitch/Stonington/New London co-op girls swim team lost to East Lyme, 97-73, in an ECC meet Friday at the UConn-Avery Point pool.
Reck was first in the 50 freestyle (25.81) and the 100 backstroke (1:02.75). She swam a leg on the winning 400 free relay team.
Addison Fulling also won an individual event, placing first in the 500 free (5:39.07). She was also on the winning 400 free relay team with Reck.
Reck and Fulling are both Stonington High students.
— Ken Sorensen
