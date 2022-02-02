Two Stonington High athletes represented their school proudly on the Fitch-Stonington-New London girls swimming co-op team this past fall.
Junior Delaney Reck and freshman Addison Fulling made their mark during the co-op's second-place finish during the ECC regular season, in the ECC meet and at the Class L state meet. Both were All-ECC first-teamers.
Reck led the Stonington charge with a third place in the Class L 100 backstroke (59.56) to earn All-State honors.
Reck was also fifth in the Class L 50 freestyle (24.61) and was the team's only swimmer to qualify for the State Open in two individual events. She was 15th in the backstroke and 17th in the freestyle.
"She did a great job focusing on her races at the end of the season and being where she needed to be physically and mentally to get the best out of her taper for the Class L finals," Fitch/Stonington/NL coach Allison Colussi said. "In the 100 back final, she had a phenomenal start and turns."
Reck was undefeated during the ECC season in the 100 backstroke and won the ECC championship race in her top event.
Fulling was also undefeated in the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle during the regular season before winning ECC titles in both long-distance swims. She placed 16th in both events in the Class L meet.
"She had an incredible year as a freshman," Colussi said. "She is a very dedicated worker and a smart swimmer who loves to analyze her race strategy."
Both girls were members of Fitch’s 200 and 400 free relay team (along with Fitch students Anna Orphanides and Sophia Pacheco). The group placed eighth and 10th, respectively, at the Class L finals and 22nd and 23rd, respectively, at the State Open.
