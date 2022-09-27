GROTON — Delaney Reck and Addison Fulling each won two events as the Fitch co-op girls swim team beat rival East Lyme, 104-66, in an ECC meet on Tuesday at UConn-Avery Point.
Reck won the 100 butterfly (1:03.65) and the 100 backstroke (1:02.33). Fulling was first in the 200 individual medley (2:23.21) and the 500 freestyle (5:37.34).
Reck and Fulling are both Stonington High students and members of the co-op team.
Stonington's Jai-Lynn Wheeler was first in the 200 freestyle (2:14.04) and fourth in the 100 freestyle (1:01.33).
Wheeler High's Abby Urgo placed third in the 50 freestyle (28.35).
Reck and Fulling swam a leg on the 200 medley relay team that finished first in 1:57.93. They were also on the 400 freestyle relay that placed first (3:59.13).
Wheeler was on the 200 freestyle relay that finished first (1:50.0).
The co-op team, which is comprised of swimmers from Fitch, Stonington, New London and Wheeler, next hosts NFA on Friday at 3:30 p.m. at Avery Point.
— Keith Kimberlin
