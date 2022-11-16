WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Stonington High's Delaney Reck earned All-State honors in two events at the Class L girls swimming championship meet at the Cornerstone Aquatics Center on Tuesday.
Reck placed second in the 50 freestyle (24.33), 0.44 seconds from first, and third in the 100 backstroke (59.28).
Reck swims for the Fitch co-op team, which finished seventh in the team standings with 425 points. Darien won the event with 789.5 points and Cheshire was second with 588.
Reck was joined by Stonington's Addison Fulling and Jai-Lynn Wheeler on the fifth-place 400 freestyle relay (3:40.42). Reck was also on the ninth-place 200 medley relay (1:54.46).
Fulling finished fifth in both the 200 freestyle (1:57.92) and the 100 freestyle (54.23). She swam a leg on the seventh-place 200 freestyle relay (1:44.19).
Wheeler contributed a 19th-place finish in the 100 freestyle (58.14).
The co-op team is comprised of swimmers from Fitch, Stonington, New London and Wheeler.
— Keith Kimberlin
