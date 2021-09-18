GROTON — Addison Fulling and Delaney Reck each won a race as the Fitch/Stonington/New London co-op girls swim team beat Ledyard, 95-60, on Saturday at UConn-Avery Point.
Fulling was first in the 200 freestyle (2:09.26), as was Reck in the 100 freestyle (56.53). Both swimmers are from Stonington High.
Reck and Fulling also swam on the winning 200 freestyle relay (1:50.70). Reck and Stonington's Jai-lynn Wheeler also swam on the winning 200 medley relay (2:06.06).
— Keith Kimberlin
