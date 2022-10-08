GROTON — Three Stonington High swimmers won events for the Fitch co-op team in its 83-76 victory over Waterford in an ECC girls meet at UConn-Avery Point on Friday.
Delaney Reck was first in the 200 individual medley (2:21.81), as was Addison Fulling in the 100 butterfly (1:06.93) and Chloe Main in the 100 freestyle (1:05.60).
Reck was part of the winning 200 medley relay team (2:01.36). Jay-Lynn Wheeler and Addison Fulling were on the second-place team (2:10.67).
Stonington's Chloe Main contributed a fourth in the 50 freestyle (29.65), and Megan Sanok was third in the 100 freestyle (1:21.50).
The co-op team (6-0, 5-0 ECC), which is comprised of swimmers from Fitch, Stonington, New London and Wheeler, next travels to Haddam-Killingworth on Tuesday for a 4 p.m. meet.
— Keith Kimberlin
