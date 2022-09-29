GROTON — Addison Fulling, Delaney Reck and Jai-Lynn Wheeler each won an event as the Fitch co-op girls swim team beat NFA, 80-72, during an ECC meet Thursday at UConn-Avery Point.
Fulling was first in the 100 butterfly (1:08.62), Reck in the 50 freestyle (25.62) and Wheeler in the 500 freestyle (6:15.56). All three are Stonington High students.
Stonington's Evie Conley contributed a third in the 200 freestyle (2:35.46). Fulling and Wheeler swam a leg on the 200 medley relay (2:08.52).
The co-op team, which is comprised of swimmers from Fitch, Stonington, New London and Wheeler, next hosts Waterford on Oct. 7 at 3:30 p.m. at Avery Point.
— Keith Kimberlin
