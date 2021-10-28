GROTON — Addison Fulling and Delaney Reck won two races each for the Fitch/Stonington/New London co-op girls swim team on Wednesday at UConn-Avery Point.
Fulling was first in the 200 freestyle (2:07.14) and the 500 free (5:37.41). Reck won the 50 free (25.79) and the 100 backstroke (1:06.39).
Reck and Fulling were both on the winning 400 free relay team (4:00.09).
Reck and Jai-Lynn Wheeler swam on the winning 200 medley relay squad (2:09.62). Wheeler also swan on the winning 200 free relay (1:53.54).
Fulling, Reck and Wheeler are all Stonington students.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.