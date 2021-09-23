GROTON — Delaney Reck and Addison Fulling won two races each as the Fitch/Stonington/New London co-op girls swim team beat Old Lyme, 100-63, at the UConn-Avery Point pool on Thursday.
Reck was first in the 100 freestyle (56.25) and the 100 backstroke (1:04.58). Fulling won the 200 free (2:07.98) and the 500 free (5:39.0).
Reck and Fulling, both Stonington students, were also on the winning 200 free relay team (1:49.30).
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.