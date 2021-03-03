WESTERLY —Melanie Gomes established a school record and the Westerly High girls swim team finished first in nine of 11 races to top Wheeler School, 49-44, at the Ocean Community YMCA on Wednesday night and advance to the Division II title match.
Westerly will swim in the championship meet on Sunday against Classical or North Providence at the Pods Aquatic Center in East Providence at 3:30 p.m.
Gomes broke the school mark in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:03.34. She also won the 100 freestyle. The team did not submit times for any other races.
Jenna Burke and Jessica Burke also won two events each. Jessica placed first in the 100 butterfly and 500 freestyle, while Jenna was first in the 50 freestyle and the 100 backstroke.
London Armitage finished first in the 200 individual medley and second in the 100 breaststroke.
The Burke sisters, Gomes and Armitage won the 200 medley relay and the 200 freestyle relay. Elena Murdock was third in the 100 freestyle.
The 400 freestyle relay of Sophia Martino, Emma Turano, Sofia Cozzolino and Elena Murdock finished second. The team was third in both the 200 medley relay and the 200 freestyle relay.
— Keith Kimberlin
