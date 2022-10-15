GROTON — The Fitch co-op girls swim team beat Ledyard, 90-53, on Friday with some help from Stonington High and Wheeler High swimmers.
Stonington's Delaney Reck won the 200 individual medley (2:20.27) and Jai-Lynn Wheeler was first in the 200 freestyle (2:16.86). Wheeler's Abby Urgo finished first in the 100 free (1:01.74).
The ECC meet took place at UConn Avery Point.
The co-op team (8-0, 6-0 ECC), which is comprised of swimmers from Fitch, Stonington, New London and Wheeler, next hosts Old Lyme, Valley Regional, Old Saybrook on Tuesday at 3:45 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.