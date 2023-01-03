CRANSTON — Abbey Donato won two events and Westerly High took first in three relays in a 47-40 win against Cranston East in a Division II girls swim meet at Park View Middle on Tuesday.
It was the first meet of the season for both teams.
Donato finished first in the 200 freestyle (2:13.98) and the 100 butterfly (1:06.58).
Other first-place finishers were London Armitage, 200 individual medley (2:41.05), Sofia Cozzolino, 500 freestyle (6:52.53) and Sophia Martino, 50 freestyle (27.96).
Westerly's 200 medley relay of Cozzolino, Armitage, Donato and Martino finished first in 2:07.62. The 200 free relay of Armitage, Donato, Martino and Makenzie Gabriele placed first in 1:57.0.
Cozzolino, Armitage, Martino and Peyton Pietraszka won the 400 freestyle relay in 4:37.91.
Pietraszka contributed a second in the 100 butterfly and a third in the 100 breaststroke. Gabriele was third in the 50 freestyle.
Westerly next hosts Portsmouth on Jan. 11 at 7:45 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.