WESTERLY — Abbey Donato finished first in two races, but the Westerly High girls swim team lost to Portsmouth, 49-44, in a Division II meet at the Ocean Community YMCA pool on Tuesday.
Donato placed first in the 100 butterfly (1:06.90) and the 100 freestyle (1:02.76).
London Armitage was first in the 100 backstroke (1:08.18) and second in the 200 individual medley. Times were only available for first-place finishers.
Sophia Martino finished first in the 50 freestyle (28.93) and second in the 100 breaststroke.
Third-place finishers were Sofia Cozzolino (50 freestyle, 500 freestyle), Emma Turano (100 butterfly), Olivia Lund (200 freestyle) and Penelope Nicolas (100 breaststroke).
The 200 medley relay of Armitage, Turano, Martino and Donato placed first in 2:09.39.
Armitage, Turano, Cozzolino and Donato won the 400 free relay (4:19.75).
Turano, Cozzolino, Makenzie Gabriele and Nicolas finished second in the 200 freestyle relay.
Lund, Cozzolino, Gabriele and Caron finished third in the 200 medley relay.
Lund, Gabriele, Caron and Nicolas finished third in the 400 free relay.
Portsmouth improved to 2-2, 2-2 Division II. Westerly (1-4, 1-4) next travels to Classical on Feb. 7 for a meet at 3:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
