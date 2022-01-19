CRANSTON — London Armitage won two races, but the Westerly High girls swim team lost to Cranston East, 49-44, in a Division II meet Wednesday afternoon.
Armitage topped the field in the 200 individual medley (2:31.55) and the 200 backstroke (1:11.13). Teammate Abbey Donato placed first in the 100 butterfly (1:09.33) and was second in the 100 freestyle. Times were only available for race winners.
Sofia Cozzolino placed second in the 200 freestyle and the 500 freestyle for Westerly. Mackenzie Gabriele was second in the 100 backstroke and third in the 50 freestyle.
Third-place finishers were Olivia Lund, 500 freestyle, Emma Turano, 100 freestyle, and Paige Caron, 200 freestyle.
Armitage, Turano, Martino and Donate won the 4x400 relay (4:23).
The 200 free relay of Armitage, Martino, Donato and Gabriele placed second. Cozzolino, Caron, Lund and Turano finished third.
Martino, Turano, Caron and Gabriele finished second in the 200 medley relay.
Cranston East is 5-5, 5-5 Division II. Westerly (1-2, 1-2) next travels to Cranston East on Friday for a 5:30 p.m. meet.
— Keith Kimberlin
