WESTERLY — London Armitage and Abbey Donato won two races each as the Westerly High girls swim team opened the Division II season with a 64-25 victory over Moses Brown on Wednesday night at the Ocean Community YMCA.
Armitage was first in the 200 individual medley (2:32.66) and the 500 freestyle (6:38.41).
Donato placed first in the 200 free (2:21.53) and the 100 butterfly (1:1 0.31).
Sophia Martino finished first in the 50 free (28.75) and second in the 100 breaststroke.
Emma Turano contributed a first in the 100 free (1:07.39). Makenzie Gabriele placed second in the 50 free and 100 backstroke.
Sofia Cozzolino was second in the 100 freestyle and third in the 100 backstroke. Olivia Lund finished second in the 500 free, as did Paige Caron in the 200 free.
Penelope Nicolas was third in the 200 IM and the 100 breaststroke.
Westerly's 400 free relay team of Armitage, Turano, Cozzolino and Donato finished first (4:21.02).
Armitage, Martino Gabriele and Donato won the 200 medley relay (2:10.49).
Martino, Nicolas, Gabriele and Turano won the 200 free relay (2:01.98).
Westerly is off until Jan. 6 when it travels to Cranston East for a 4 p.m. meet.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.