WESTERLY — London Armitage and Abbey Donato each won a race, but the Westerly High girls swim team lost to Portsmouth, 52-36, in a Division II meet Wednesday at the Ocean Community YMCA.
Armitage finished first in the 100 breaststroke (1:23.71) and Donato won the 100 butterfly (1:04.59). Armitage was second in the 200 freestyle as was Donato in the 100 freestyle.
Westerly's Sofia Cozzolino, Armitage, Donato and Sophia Martino won the 200 medley relay (2:04.54). They also won the 4x400 relay (4:14.64).
Martino was second in the 50 freestyle. Cozzolino was third in the 500 freestyle as was Makenzie Gabriele in the 50 freestyle. Gabriele was also second in the 100 backstroke.
Cozzolino, Martino, Gabriele and Peyton Pietraszka finished second in the 200 freestyle relay.
Both teams are 1-1, 1-1 Division II. Westerly next hosts North Providence on Jan. 25 at 7:45 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
