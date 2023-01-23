PROVIDENCE — London Armitage, Abbey Donato and Sophia Martino won two events each as Westerly High defeated Bay View, 53-41, in a Division II girls swim meet on Monday.
Armitage was first in the 200 freestyle (2:25.16) and the 100 breaststroke (1:03.07). Donato won the 200 individual medley (2:34.45) and the 100 butterfly (1:07.18). Martino placed first in the 50 freestyle (28.94) and the 100 freestyle (1:05.67).
Makenzie Gabriele was second in the 100 backstroke and third in the 50 freestyle. Peyton Pietraszka contributed a second in the 100 breaststroke.
Westerly's 200 medley relay of Cozzolin, Donato, Martino, and Armitage finished first (2:09.53). Cozzolino, Martino, Gabriele and Pietraszka won the 200 free relay (2:03.89). Cozzolino, Armitage, Donato and Pietraszka won the 400 free relay (4:34).
Bay View fell to 0-4, 0-4 Division II.
Westerly (2-3, 2-3) next hosts North Providence on Wednesday at 7:45 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
