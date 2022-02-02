WESTERLY — London Armitage and Abbey Donato each won individual events for Westerly High in a 60-34 loss to Lincoln on Wednesday in a Division II girls swim meet.
Armitage won the 100 freestyle in 1:00.11. Donato took first in the 100 butterfly (1:08.12).
The two also swam to second-place finishes, Armitage in the 100 backstroke, Donato in the 500 free. Makenzie Gabriele placed second in the 50 free, and Penelope Nicolas was second in the 100 breaststroke.
Third-place finishers for Westerly were Gabriele in the 100 backstroke, Olivia Lund in the 200 free and Nicolas in the 200 individual medley.
Westerly's 200 medley relay team of Armitage, Nicolas, Donato and Sofia Cozzolino, its 200 free relay team of Paige Caron, Emily Turano, Cozzolino and Lund, and its 400 free relay team of Donato, Turano, Cozzolino and Armitage each finished second.
The team's 200 medley relay team of Gabriele, Caron, Turano and Lund, and its 400 free relay team of Caron, Lund, Nicolas and Gabriele each finished third.
Times for second- and third-place finishers were unavailable.
Westerly (1-5, 1-5 Division II) next swims at Classical on Monday at 3:30 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
