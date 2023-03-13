NORTH STONINGTON — Kellie Palmer, Wheeler High's girls soccer coach, feels comfortable putting junior Katie Pierce at any position on the field.
Pierce has goal-scoring ability to play up front. She features defensive skills to play in the back, and can combine both offensive and defensive tactics to excel at midfield. Palmer settled on Pierce starting at midfield, and the junior made that decision look like a good one by earning ECC Division IV first-team honors while helping the Lions win five games en route to a 5-8-1 record.
Pierce scored 12 goals and added three assists for the Lions, a young squad that excelled in non-division games (5-3-1 record). Pierce scored four goals in a 6-1 win against New London and three goals in a victory over Ellis Tech. She scored nearly half the team's 27 goals.
"Katie is a great asset on and off the field for us," Palmer said. "Her support for her teammates and her drive make her such a coachable player."
Pierce is a repeat pick to the Division IV first team, having been selected as a sophomore when she scored seven goals and had two assists. ECC Division IV was tougher than usual this fall with Lyman Memorial and St. Bernard fielding strong units.
"Overall, this season was one of my better ones despite the record," Palmer said. "We had a very difficult schedule and a young team with nine freshmen and just three senior starters. Next year should be a great one for us with Katie leading the team in her offensive-minded play and superior work ethic."
Senior Brooke Downey (one goal, two assists), junior Leah Cleary (one goal, three assists) and freshman defender Sophie Zichichi made ECC Division IV honorable mention and also added an ECC sportsmanship designation as well. Senior Peach Schroeder was selected as the scholar athlete.
"Brooke, my senior captain, served as a valuable asset to the team on and off the field," Palmer said. "Her leadership was very important to the team. We’ll miss that from her next year.
"Leah served as a valuable member of our defense, her strong worth ethic and technical ability helped us tremendously. Sophie, new to defense this year and being a freshman, she really impressed me with her ability. Her tenacious ability to make plays and defend will only benefit her in the future."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.