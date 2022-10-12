NORTH STONINGTON — Wheeler High and Tourtellotte were tied, 1-1, at the end of the first half, and that's the way the the ECC Division IV girls soccer game stayed after regulation and two 10-minute overtime periods Wednesday.
Marissa Perkins converted on a corner kick from Katie Pierce to give the Lions (3-6-1, 0-3-1 Division IV) the lead before the Tigers (5-4-1, 1-2-1) tied things up on a goal by Hanna LeClaire.
The Lions finished with a 28-11 advantage in shots. They next play at St. Bernard on Friday at 3:45 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
