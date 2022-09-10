WILLIMANTIC, Conn. — Wheeler High scored a goal in each half and beat Windham, 2-0, in an ECC out-of-division girls soccer game Saturday.
Mya Comeau scored Wheeler's first goal with an assist from Hannah Viele at 11:20 into the first half. Katie Pierce scored an unassisted goal with five minutes remaining in the game. Pierce put 16 shots on goal for Wheeler.
Jillian Comeau made 18 saves for the Lions.
Windham dropped to 0-1. Wheeler (2-0) next travels to Tourtellotte on Wednesday for a 3 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
