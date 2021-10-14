CHAIA ELWELL, Chariho field hockey, sophomore: Elwell scored five goals and had four assists in a pair of Chariho victories. Elwell scored four times and had two assists in a win against Pilgrim. She leads the team in goals (11) and assists (10).

SAM MONTALTO, Stonington boys soccer, senior: Montalto scored eight goals and had three assists in three Stonington victories. Montalto, who missed the first three games due to an injury, has 15 goals this season.

JILLIAN OCTEAU, Westerly girls soccer, senior: Octeau scored four goals in a pair of games for the Bulldogs. She had three in a win against Tiverton. For the season, Octeau leads the team with 13 goals.

KATIE PIERCE, Wheeler girls soccer, sophomore: Pierce scored both goals in a 2-0 win over Griswold. Pierce leads the team with five goals.

