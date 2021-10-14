NORTH STONINGTON — Freshman Hayden Bresnan scored a goal and assisted on another as the Wheeler High girls soccer team shut out Grasso Tech, 6-0, in a nonleague game Thursday.
Brooke Dowrey, Katie Pierce, Marissa Perkins, Katheryn DelGrosso and Peach Schroeder also scored for the Lions. Maddie Perkins and Addie Hauptmann had assists.
Wheeler (5-4) led 4-0 at the half. Grasso Tech dropped to 1-9.
Wheeler next hosts Lyman Memorial on Friday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.