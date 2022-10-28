NEW LONDON — Katie Pierce and Hadley Jones each scored two goals and the Wheeler High girls soccer team routed New London, 6-0, in the season finale for both teams Thursday.
The Lions led 4-0 at the half.
Mya Comeau and Zoe Brown added goals for Wheeler. Brooke Dowrey had two assists, and Leah Cleary and Hayden Bresnan had one apiece.
The Lions outshot the Whalers, 20-3.
"It was a great win to end our season," Lions coach Kellie Palmer said in an email.
Wheeler finished 5-8-1; New London, 1-13.
— Ken Sorensen
