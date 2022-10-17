KILLINGLY — Katie Pierce scored three goals and Mya Comeau contributed a goal and three assists as Wheeler High downed Ellis Tech, 7-0, in a nonleague girls soccer game Monday.
Wheeler trailed 2-0 at the half, but broke loose with seven goals in the second half.
Hannah Viele contributed a pair of goals. Leah Cleary had a goal and an assist.
Ellis Tech fell to 6-4-1. Wheeler (4-7-1) next travels to Lyman Memorial on Friday for a 6:30 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.