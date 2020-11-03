PLAINFIELD — Plainfield's Stephanie St. Jean scored a pair of goals and the Panthers defeated Wheeler High, 5-0, in a girls soccer game Tuesday.
Plainfield, which lost in the Class M championship game in penalty kicks last season, improved to 7-0. The Panthers have won 22 of their last 23 matches with the only loss coming in the title game.
Addie Hauptmann finished with 15 saves for Wheeler. The Lions, who fell to 1-4-1, next host Griswold on Thursday at 3 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
