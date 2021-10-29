NORTH STONINGTON — Katie Pierce scored on a free kick, but that was the only goal Wheeler High could muster in a 3-1 loss to Windham in an ECC out-of-division game Friday, the regular-season finale for both teams.
Wheeler (6-8) has lost four of its last five games and hasn't scored more than one goal in any of those contests.
"We moved the ball well, we just can’t get the ball in the net," Wheeler coach Kellie Palmer said in an email.
Windham improved to 11-5.
Wheeler next awaits the pairings of the ECC Division II tournament.
— Ken Sorensen
