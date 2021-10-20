UNCASVILLE — Marissa Perkins scored Wheeler High's lone goal in the Lions' 4-1 loss to St. Bernard in an ECC Division IV girls soccer game Tuesday.
Siena Sferrazza scored two goals for the Saints (10-1-1, 4-0 Division IV), who have won 10 consecutive games.
"We definitely played much better than the last time we went up against them (a 6-0 loss on Sept. 25)," Wheeler coach Kellie Palmer said in an email. "They’re a great team and we are getting better every game."
Wheeler (5-6, 1-4) next hosts Tourtellotte on Thursday at 4 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
