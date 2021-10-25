OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. — Old Saybrook scored the go-ahead goal off a corner kick with 25 minutes left in the game and went on to defeat Wheeler High, 2-1, in a nonleague girls soccer matchup Monday.
Wheeler (5-7) had tied the game on a goal by Hayden Bresnan off an assist from Brooke Dowrey a minute before Sophia Barker's goal for the Rams (6-4-5).
"We played hard and well," Wheeler coach Kellie Palmer said in an email. "That was a good team that moved the ball well. We stayed in the game and I am very pleased with the effort."
Wheeler next hosts Tourtellotte on Thursday at 4 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.