GRISWOLD — Katelyn Melinosky scored Wheeler High's goal and the Lions played Griswold to a tie, 1-1, in a girls soccer game on Tuesday.
Madison Perkins had the assist on Wheeler's goal.
Wheeler finished with 11 shots and goalie Addie Hauptmann made 26 saves. Both teams are now 0-1-1.
Wheeler nexts hosts Plainfield on Saturday at 11:30 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
