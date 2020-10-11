NORTH STONINGTON — Plainfield, the Class M runner-up in 2019, shut out Wheeler High, 4-0, in a girls soccer game Saturday.
Plainfield (4-0), which has outscored its opponents 18-3, outshot Wheeler, 28-7.
Wheeler goalie Addie Hauptmann was credited with 23 saves.
Wheeler next travels to Norwich Tech/Holy family on Tuesday for a 4 p.m. match.
— Keith Kimberlin
