NORTH STONINGTON — Montville topped Wheeler High, 5-1, in an ECC out-of-division girls soccer game on Monday.
Mya Comeau scored the Wheeler goal with an assist from Katie Pierce.
Montville is 2-2. Wheeler (2-3) next travels to Ellis Tech on Thursday for a 3:45 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
