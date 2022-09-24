NORTH STONINGTON — Lyman Memorial scored three goals in the first half and beat Wheeler High, 5-1, in an ECC Division IV girls soccer game Saturday.
Katie Pierce scored the Wheeler goal, converting a free kick by Leah Cleary.
Lyman Memorial is 5-0-1, 2-0 ECC Division IV. Wheeler next hosts New London on Saturday at 11 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
