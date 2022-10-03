NORTH STONINGTON — Griswold's Madilyn Wooten scored the game's only goal in the final two minutes as the Wolverines topped Wheeler High, 1-0, in an ECC out-of-division girls soccer game Monday.
Wooten scored with 1:28 left in the match.
Wheeler, which had beaten Griswold, 3-2, in its season opener on Sept. 8, finished with 15 shots. Griswold had eight.
Griswold improved to 3-4. Wheeler (2-5) next hosts New London on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.