WILLIMANTIC, Conn. — Windham scored two goals in the final eight minutes and turned back Wheeler High, 2-1, in an ECC out-of-division girls soccer match Monday.
Windham scored the winning goal with 1:30 left in the contest.
Wheeler's Brooke Dowrey gave the Lions a 1-0 lead when she scored with 8:29 left in the game. Katie Pierce had an assist on the score.
Windham (2-0) tied the score with eight minutes left.
Wheeler finished with 15 shots, and goalie Addie Hauptmann had 12 saves.
Wheeler (0-1) next plays at New London on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.