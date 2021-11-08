CANAAN, Conn. — Housatonic Regional scored two goals in the second half and beat Wheeler High, 3-1, in the first round of the Class S girls soccer tournament on Monday.
This was Wheeler's first appearance in the state tournament since 2014, when it went 1-1.
Maddie Perkins scored from about 40 yards out for the 25th-seeded Lions, according to coach Kellie Palmer. Goalkeeper Addie Hauptmann was credited with 36 saves. Two of the goals were shots by the No. 8 Mountaineers that deflected off Wheeler players.
"Their offense was extremely talented. Our defense played hard, and offensively, I wish we had a few more chances but we have made huge strides this year," Palmer said in an email. "Making states for the first time in six years is huge for us and this program."
Housatonic will host No. 24 Northwest Catholic on Wednesday at 2 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
