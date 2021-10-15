NORTH STONINGTON — Lyman Memorial scored three goals in the second half and defeated Wheeler High, 4-0, in an ECC Division IV girls soccer game Friday.
Lyman scored its first goal with less than a minute left in the first half to take a 1-0 lead.
Tourtellotte improved to 7-4-1, 4-1 ECC Division IV. Wheeler (5-5, 1-3 Division IV) next travels to St. Bernard on Monday for a 3:45 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
