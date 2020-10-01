MONTVILLE — Montville scored two goals in the second half and topped Wheeler High, 2-0, in a girls soccer game Thursday.
It was the first game of the season for both teams. Lily Tomczik and Sydney Cook scored for Montville.
Wheeler goalie Addie Hauptmann finished with 19 saves.
Wheeler next travels to Griswold on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
