THOMPSON, Conn. — Maddie Perkins scored two goals and the Wheeler High girls soccer team shut out Tourtellotte, 3-0, in an ECC Division IV game Friday that coach Kellie Palmer said was the best performance she's seen by the Lions in her three seasons.
Perkins scored both her goals in the first half, including one on a shot from 20 yards out. Kate Pierce added Wheeler's third goal off a Perkins corner kick.
"Wheeler played better than I have ever seen before," Palmer said in an email. "We finally clicked, took possession for most of the game and dominated. I’ve been waiting for this team to show and they finally did."
Katelyn Melinosky assisted on both Perkins goals as the Lions (3-3, 1-2 Division IV) outshot the Tigers (1-5-1, 0-2), 17-6.
Wheeler next plays at New London on Tuesday at 4:45 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
