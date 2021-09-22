GRISWOLD, Conn. — Wheeler High scored three second-half goals and defeated an undermanned Griswold team, 4-1, in an ECC out-of-division girls soccer game Wednesday.
The Wolverines took a 1-0 lead before the Lions came to life. Wheeler tied the game before halftime and puled away in the second half.
"Griswold played down a player and played very well," Lions coach Kellie Palmer said in an email. "I was nervous going into the second half due to the rain and effort from my team.
"Second half we finally woke up and scored 3."
Katelyn Melinosky, Katie Pierce and Hayden Bresnan each finished with a goal and an assist for Wheeler (2-2). Brooke Dowrey added a goal.
Both teams finished with 15 shots. Lions goalie Addie Hauptmann made 14 saves "and kept us alive in the back," Palmer said.
Griswold fell to 0-5.
Wheeler next hosts St. Bernard on Saturday at 9:30 a.m.
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.