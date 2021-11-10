PAWTUCKET — St. Raphael scored the game's only goal with 19 minutes remaining and beat Westerly High, 1-0, in the Division III girls soccer semifinals Tuesday night.
Third-seeded Westerly (11-8-1) had a number of opportunities during the game, coach Jay Hudson said, but could not convert as its season ended against the No. 2 Saints.
The St. Raphael goal came from just a few yards away.
"We played our hearts out tonight," Hudson said. "It was definitely one of our top performances of the season."
Husdon praised the play of seniors Alex Nelson, Nina Cillino, Maddie Faubert, Jill Octeau and Julia Baruti throughout the season.
"They left it all on the pitch this year, and the entire team played amazing," Hudson said. "I couldn't be any prouder of our performances."
Both teams finished with eight shots and Nelson had seven saves in goal.
St. Raphael (16-1-2) moved to the title game on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Cranston Stadium. The Saints will play Burrillville or Narragansett.
— Keith Kimberlin
