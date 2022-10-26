WESTERLY — Westerly High wrapped up the Division III regular-season girls soccer title with a 5-0 rout of Lincoln School on Wednesday at Augeri Field.
The victory — coming on Senior Night and in their regular-season finale — was the ninth in a row for the Bulldogs (12-3, 12-1 Division III) and their fourth straight shutout.
Interestingly, Westerly didn't score in the first half, the first time that's happened all season, coach Jay Hudson said.
"We had a lot of opportunities in the first half," he said. "We missed a beautiful wide-open goal in the 25th minute just by a split second. We had a lot of shots, their goalie had some nice saves, we just couldn't finish in the first half."
It was a different story after intermission.
"Our message at halftime was just let the stress off. Don't feel pressured. Just play free, play relaxed and get back to basics," Hudson said. "I don't think 90 seconds went by and we scored the first goal. That fired us up."
Samantha Sacco scored unassisted to get the Bulldogs on the scoreboard, and the rout was on. Eva Intrieri, Ocean Lombard, Vittoria Illiano and Lorlai Sacco each added goals. Samantha Sacco and Calla Bruno each had an assist.
The Bulldogs finished with 15 shots to zero for the Lynx (7-5-3, 7-3-2) and had a 6-2 advantage in corner kicks.
Hudson said the Augeri Field crowd was one of the biggest of the season.
"I want to give a shout-out to the student section. They were rowdy, they were bringing it and they showed great sportsmanship," Hudson said. "I couldn't be any prouder of the Westerly student section tonight. We're going to need that support again when we have a quarterfinal game [in the Division III tournament.]"
The D-III tournament starts next Wednesday.
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.