WESTERLY — Westerly High scored three second-half goals to defeat Toll Gate, 5-2, on Wednesday in a matchup of two of the top teams in Division III girls soccer.
Samantha Sacco and Danica Jarrett each scored twice for the Bulldogs, who have won four straight games.
Westerly (6-3, 6-1 Division III) led 2-1 at halftime and 3-2 in the second half before pulling away to hand the Titans (7-3-1, 7-1) their first league loss.
Eva Intrieri added a goal, Nora Zerbarini had two assists and Kate Rafferty had one assist in the victory. Goalkeeper Kaylee Lamb made four saves.
"This was the first true test we've had this year with anybody shooting at us," Westerly coach Jay Hudson said. "Kaylee met the test and exceeded expectations greatly."
Westerly finished with advantages in shots, 18-6, and corner kicks, 5-2.
"We controlled 75 percent of the game," Hudson said, adding that the Titans' first goal came on a penalty kick. "Their goalie made some terrific saves. We've just got to do a better job of finishing."
Westerly next plays at Tiverton on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
