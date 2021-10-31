Westerly girls soccer team

The Westerly High girls soccer team stands at 4-4 overall this season. | Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun

WESTERLY — Westerly High is the No. 3 seed in the Division III girls soccer tournament and will host Providence Country Day in the quarterfinals on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Westerly (10-7-1, 10-5-1 Division III) beat PCD, 4-0, on Sept. 29. The winner will play either No. 2 St. Raphael Academy or No. 7 Exeter-West Greenwich.

— Keith Kimberlin

