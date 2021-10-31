WESTERLY — Westerly High is the No. 3 seed in the Division III girls soccer tournament and will host Exeter-West Greenwich in the quarterfinals on Friday at a time to be determined.
The two teams split during the regular season. The winner will play either No. 2 St. Raphael Academy or No. 7 Narragansett.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.