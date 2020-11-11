WESTERLY — Rachel Dobson and Diana Turano scored two goals each as Westerly High defeated Rogers, 7-0, in a nonleague girls soccer game Wednesday.
Westerly led 3-0 at the half against the D-III Vikings.
Jackie Fusaro, Maddie O'Neil and Sam Sacco also scored for the Bulldogs. Dobson and Fusaro had assists.
Rogers is now 2-3-1. Westerly (3-7) closes the season on Sunday hosting Middletown at 5 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
