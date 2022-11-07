JOHNSTON — Westerly High scored three goals in the final 20 minutes and shut out Narragansett, 3-0, on Monday to earn a berth in the Division III girls soccer championship game.
Westerly, the top seed from Division III-B, will face Toll Gate on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Cranston Stadium in the title game. Toll Gate, the top seed from III-A, beat Classical, 4-3, in the other semifinal. Westerly beat Toll Gate, 5-2, on Oct. 5 in a regular-season game.
Freshman Calla Bruno got Westerly (14-3) on the scoreboard with about 20 minutes left in the game. Kate Rafferty had the assist.
"It came off a direct free kick. Kate kicked it down to her side. She took it to the goal line, turned and took the shot," Westerly coach Jay Hudson said. "The first goal was huge. Once we get the first one out of the way, they started dropping."
Summer Bruno later made it 2-0, and Sam Sacco scored Westerly's final goal, her 21st of the season.
"We had a great practice last night and we came out with a lot of energy," Hudson said. "We settled down after nerves in the first half. We really came together; the girls brought it. We've grown up a lot lot this year. We've worked hard and the hard work has paid off."
Hudson said defenders Rafferty, Rose Bowen, Sydney Haik and Summer Bruno played well in front of goalie Kaylee Lamb.
Narragansett, the No. 2 seed from III-A and the only team to beat Westerly in the regular season, finished the season 8-5-3.
— Keith Kimberlin
