WESTERLY — Kate Rafferty converted a penalty kicked and provided an assist on another goal as Westerly High shut out Exeter-West Greenwich, 4-0, in a Division III girls soccer game on Friday.
Gia Keegan, Vittoria Illiano and Evan Intrieri scored the other Westerly goals. Kassidy Sisco and Lorlai also had assists.
Westerly has won six straight and moved to 9-3, 9-1 Division III with the win. Westerly next hosts Tiverton on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
Exeter-West Greenwich dropped to 3-6-1, 3-5-1.
— Keith Kimberlin
